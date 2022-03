LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for another wonderful Valentine Art Show

March 3, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor: The Boca Grande Art Center thanks Carol Stewart of Michael Saunders Real Estate for her generous support of the Art Center. The Valentine Art Show was sponsored this year by Mrs. Stewart and we couldn’t be more appreciative. From all of the committee, staff and every exhibiting artist, we appreciate your commitment […]