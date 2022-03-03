LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembering a different type of Placida ‘culture’

March 3, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the two birds who are now the stewards of Placida, which is an estuary bay of Coral Creek (Caloosa Creek?). Imagine after your bridge card party, you and your mate took off to fly to the tops of 60-foot pine trees that encircled an ethereal small valley of deep ferns (where your babies could fall down safely). Above, another 100 pelicans (pterachtodons?) deafening pelican-Jurassic Park noise all in the pine tree rookery that was, through time, on that point or nearby, where they could fish the Placida shallows.