If you’ve ever thought about joining the GIBA board, read this

February 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Re: Interested volunteers needed to Join Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority Board of Supervisors

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority has an Advisory Board position opening. Advisory Board members are Non-voting Board members serving 4 year terms. All GIBA Board Members are required to file an annual Financial Disclosure (Form 1) to the State Ethics Commission. The GIBA Board meets a minimum of quarterly each year as well as committee service.

Advisory Member Qualifications:

All GIBA advisory candidates must either be an island resident (registered voter) or an island property owner. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and brief resume to:

Mail:

GIBA

Attn: Executive Director Kathy Banson-Verrico

PO Box 1918

Boca Grande, FL 33921

Email: kathy@giba.us

Letters of interest are now being accepted. The application period closes on April 18, 2022. The Board may schedule a period of time during a special or regular meeting which the Board shall entertain brief presentations by those candidates whom the Board or its designee determines are qualified. Immediately after any or all such presentations, an election of the voting Members of the Board shall be held and at the conclusion of the Board vote, the new Advisory Member takes his/her seat.