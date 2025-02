Woman thrown from golf cart on Harbor Drive last Sunday

February 6, 2025

By Staff Report

On Sunday on Harbor Drive, a 66-year-old female was injured when she fell off her golf cart. The EMS call at 2:30 p.m. noted that she was knocked out cold for five seconds, and was bleeding from her head. Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser said that the cart happened to hit a speed […]