Business & Real Estate: Cottage elevation at Preservation Board

February 6, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board is set to hold its first meeting since September, on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. The meeting will include one project: a request to elevate a guest house at 300 Third Street, seen at right, from a county supplied file. The cottage will be raised five feet 1¼ inches. […]