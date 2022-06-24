Who are these groups of cyclists around Cape Haze?

June 24, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

As to the rides, they take place every day and can have as few as two or three riders in the heat of the summer, to 20 or 30 riders during the season, when many snowbirds migrate south. Riders come from far and wide. Carrie comes from Wyoming each winter, and Rob usually makes it from Jersey – no, not New Jersey but the island in the Channel off England. Others come from all over the U.S., but mainly from the northeastern and midwestern states. The rides are mainly in Rotonda, Gulf Cove, South Gulf Cove, the Meadows, or on any given holiday CHC ventures to Boca Grande. There is an occasional ride from Manasota Key to Casey Key, but mainly the rides stay in the Cape Haze peninsula. Several riders have raced in the past ,and many completed various long-distance trips.