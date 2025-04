White House history: Stewart McLaurin

April 10, 2025

By Staff Report

Join the Friends of Boca Grande on Wednesday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. for a fascinating talk by Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, on “Designing Camelot: The White House Restoration and its Legacy.” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said of Stewart, “I’m sorry my mother didn’t get a chance to work with you […]