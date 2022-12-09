White Christmas comes to life at LBHS production

December 9, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Even missing three weeks of school, the Lemon Bay High School Theatre Troupe is ready to entertain the public and welcome Christmas with its performances of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”

Tickets are on sale now for performances at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Rd., Englewood. Performances are December 15 at 7:30 p.m., December 16 at 7:30 p.m., December 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $15, and can be purchased at the box office, which opens an hour before the show. They also can be purchased online at showtix4u.com/event-details/68727.

“Our students are absolutely amazing!” said Gina Barber, Theater Director at Lemon Bay High School, who was play and music director for this production. “Despite losing three weeks of working on their show due to Ian, they have persevered and are preparing to give this community a performance to get you in the holiday spirit! You will not want to miss this!”

She continued, “As their director, I could not be prouder of all they have achieved. Thank you to our families and community for supporting these students and their dreams. Keep encouraging them as we make our way through the last two weeks of this show!”

The story is familiar to many people, since the movie version has been a Christmastime favorite since 1954. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards, including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, “White Christmas.” It is an uplifting musical, worthy of year-round productions.

The film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and featured 17 songs by Irving Berlin. Those featured roles are played in the Lemon Bay production by Trace Richardson, Colton Barnett, Rielly Huber and Avery Witt, respectively. Other main characters are played by Nicholas Krajcovic and Sophia Villafrane.

The top entertainment moneymaker of 1954, “White Christmas” set a new record as Hollywood’s all-time highest-grossing musical. Its stage adaptation opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on November 4, 2008, after several successful engagements throughout the United States.

Conductor for Lemon Bay’s production is Director of Bands at Lemon Bay High School, Philip Eyrich. Technical director is Ayla Albright, stage managers are Ayva Ward and Sophia Witson. Run crew manager is Kaitlyn Massey. Costume manager is Emily Hnorris. Sound manger is Morgan Dukes. Property Manager is Lilian Riegelman, and lighting designer is Brett Albright. Many more students are working on-stage and behind the curtains to make this production one to remember.

The mission of the school’s theater program is to “enrich, educate, and inspire our students through the many facets of theatre and performance; including acting, dance, singing, stagecraft, and production. We ensure students will leave prepared for post-secondary education and/or careers in the theatre arts. We do this through a strong focus on character building via community service, perseverance, self-discipline, and respect.”

Attending a performance allows every ticketholder to participate in this mission.