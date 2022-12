OBITUARY: Barbara Witham

December 9, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Barbara ‘Barbie’ Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House.A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter […]