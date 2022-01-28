‘We’re just overwhelmed’: Gasparilla Mobile Estates residents seek assistance to figure out their next steps after the storm

January 28, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

On Sunday, Jan. 16 at 6:37 a.m. the winds of change blew at 110 mph for many residents of Gasparilla Mobile Estates. The EF-1 tornado that touched down and cut a narrow swath through the park completely destroyed seven mobile homes, and up to 33 more had damage. Many of the homes that were not destroyed still have been tagged as unfit for inhabitance. That means while people can still go in and get belongings and look at damage at their own risk, they cannot live there. Out of the homes affected, only two were insured.