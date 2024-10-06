The current track: A Sunday letter from Boca Grande

October 6, 2024

By Garland Pollard

It started as a quiet Sunday here in Boca Grande, clear but overcast. By mid-day, it is now rainy, and we are still three days out from Hurricane Milton. The rain is not Milton, but it does feel ominous when it comes through.

Most people reading perhaps are too young to remember, but the most famous Milton in the world was Milton the Toaster, the 1970s mascot for Pop-Tarts. Toast should not be the word association here, though the mini Publix in Placida was filled with groceries and baked goods, in advance of the storm, and plenty of hurricane friendly Pop-Tarts.

The track as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Around 9:30 a.m. this morning, The Gasparilla Inn & Club’s President and General Manager Brent Cross could be seen heading from the Beach Club, across Gilchrist in his golf cart. He was obviously inspecting the properties of the Inn in preparation for Milton, busy, but he had time to wave. A Lee County Parks pickup was also out, surveying the island.

Across the Lee County parts of Boca Grande, there are piles of trash from offices and houses; the Charlotte end of the island is clear of junk. This is not the case off island, where entire streets are lined with household furniture, mattresses and junk. Placida Road has some big trash piles. Grove City and Englewood have those trash fjords. Let us hope they do not fill with water. Dollar Tree in Englewood, just reopened from Ian damage, had plenty of customers stocking up, and already a few trash cans in the aisle from a dripping roof.

Private contractor cleanup workers are here on the island; some were searching for a lunch spot. Across the island, contractors like Safety Harbor were out, checking in on houses.

Bella Vida closed early to set things in order for the storm. A Lee County Parks pickup was out, surveying.

The churches had normal services; this was the first Sunday without Pastor Gary Beatty at First Baptist Church; the sermon was on the rapture. At St. Andrew’s, this was the first week of Dr. Glen Olsen as their new minister of music. He led rousing versions of “Love Divine All Loves Excelling” and “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee.” His opening music was a voluntary on Hyfrodol.

Chief C.W. Blosser, who has had a busy week of cleanup and disasters during Helene, sent out his daily missive from the Boca Grande Fire Department. His words?

“We have replenished the sand-bags at the Station. Please continue to come by and get them.”

“Several entities on the Island are finishing storm prep and will be evacuating their people tomorrow. This is a good idea.”

Christine Oliver, head of school at The Island School, sent out a message today that all school and afterschool activities would be suspended through Thursday, Oct. 10. “Please ensure that you have made the proper preparations to keep you and your family safe,” Oliver wrote.

For the people here on island, and on Cape Haze, everyone is evaluating what to do, and where to go. No formal evacuation notice has been issued, but everyone is making plans, and hoping for the best. The challenge is that the current track for our friend Milton is to hit around Sarasota, but that may change. And being three days out, who knows?