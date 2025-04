At Fust Library:

April 3, 2025

By Staff Report

The biennial poetry reading Live Poets will be held in the Johann Fust courtyard and loggia on Thursday, April 10, at 4 p.m. Poets reading at the event include Simonetta Balzer, Patricia Christakos, George Cochran, Alice Gorman, Lindsay Major, Bobbie Marquis, Julia Pierce, John Thomas, and Nancy White. This event will also feature the launch […]