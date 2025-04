Lynne Olson returns to discuss ‘Empress of the Nile’

April 3, 2025

By Staff Report

Historian’s newest book details the rescue of Egypt’s temples Prepare to be captivated by the remarkable story of an unsung heroine. Boca Grande favorite, Lynne Olson, returns on Wednesday, April 9th, to discuss her new book, “Empress of the Nile: The Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt’s Ancient Temples from Destruction.” The lecture will take place at […]