Reckless irrigation usage on island results in drastic water shortage

April 25, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Overuse for irrigation this week has resulted in a low pressure for water on the island.

“We had about 30 percent chance of running out of water,” said Ron Bolton, executive director of Gasparilla Island Water Association, reached this morning.

Bolton has made individual calls to larger water clients who use irrigation. Water pressure has been turned down for everyone.

“I am forcing them to conserve,” said Bolton. “It is not fair to everyone else.”

Most of the island uses potable water for irrigation. Not all customers are listening to the rules, which in dry season restrict watering to only two days a week.

“One large customer has had to be called,” said Bolton.

The GIWA announcement is as follows:

We have been experiencing exceptionally high potable water demands since early March. We have reached out to the larger communities for assistance in reducing the irrigation usage with very little success. We have been reducing water pressure to reduce water demands with moderate success. Starting tonight we will be reducing the overnight pressure to 45PSI. That is as low as we can go and remain in compliance with State & Federal regulations. If we do not see significant reductions in demands by Monday we will have to undertake more drastic measures. Denial of service for some irrigation accounts is our last option and one that we are trying to avoid if possible. We are asking for cooperation from all our members.

The utility is asking for all members to check their sprinkler timers and swimming pool fillers and adjust accordingly “so that we do not need to implement any further restrictions.”

There are different rules for watering in the two counties, and fines are possible.

Charlotte limits water to twice a week, even addresses on Thursday and Sunday, and odd addresses on Wednesday or Saturday. Hand watering may be done at any time. Watering must be before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Lee County, under SFWMD guidance and with its own ordinance, allows watering at even addresses on Thursday and/or Sunday, and odd addresses on Wednesday and/or Saturday. Landscape watering must be before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

“We are calling people and they are giving us lip service,” said Bolton. “Irrigation water is the lowest priority of anything.”

Bolton sent out a news flash to all the customers on his website and portal. Many homeowners are on automatic timers; homeowners need to call their lawn services and check.



“You can’t go seven days a week,” said Bolton.

The rules for water are HERE.