This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

The United Methodist Women distributed funds from the Strawberry Festival to multiple local charities during the Coronavirus shutdowns.

TEN YEARS AGO

Island School students presented their artwork at the Boca Grande Art Alliance exhibit.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

More than 25 island business owners pledged to stay open during the summer months. The Boca Grande Classic tarpon tournament debuted which celebrated the old guides.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The Island School raised $360,000 in five days to get the ball rolling for a new building. The County would not approve the project to go out for bids until the money was in hand.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Lee County and the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center were in the preliminary stages of discussion to turn more responsibility of programming and staffing over to the Friends. A draft proposal to privatize the Boca Grande Community Center was put together.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Charlotte County agreed to build left and right turn lanes onto the causeway to alleviate some of the traffic backing up on the mainland.

FORTY YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Club held an Easter Egg Hunt on the beach and the Boca Grande Community Center was full of eggs along with an Easter Clown and an Easter Bunny.