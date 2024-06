Turtle report: Nest predators appear this week, snacking on eggs

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY At long last, the first green sea turtle crawl was documented on Gasparilla Island during the week ending June 22nd! It turned out to be a nest and it occurred on the far north end of the island. By this time last year, the BGSTA turtle patrollers had already documented ten […]