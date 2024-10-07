Gasparilla evacuation and the Gasparilla Island Water Authority, links to press conferences

October 7, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Today on Gasparilla Island, everyone is buttoning up and preparing, and the streets are getting quieter. According to Ron Bolton, executive director of the Gasparilla Island Water Authority, the utility will be shutting down the water and sewer system either tonight, or tomorrow. That means that residents should get off the island, and make other plans. NOTE: For water systems, GIWA requests that all irrigations systems be shut off until after the storm.

Some news from Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser:

We are still issuing Hurricane tags for the duration of today (Monday). We will stop at 3pm today. Any old tag will still work.

Sandbags are still available at the Station lots of sand at the Dog Park.

We are forecast at this point 10 feet of surge and rain 5-10 inches with some pockets of 15 inches. Still guessing on wind speed.

The Boca Grande Fire Department will evacuate the Island at some point.

The Clinic will close at noon today.

Charlotte County has ordered evacuations for coastal zones 1 and 2. Lee County has not yet ordered an evacuation as of this message, but is expected to today. They have a press conference today at 11:40 streamed on Facebook live. Follow them at facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

A note from Charlotte County: Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders for residents in the Red and Orange zones, also know as Zones A and B. This evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes. Remember, you only need to evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds, to get away from dangerous storm surge. To find your zone, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/knowyourzone.

Note, news conference ahead:

Secure your house before you leave. If you are evacuating, be sure to take essential items for all family members. This includes medicine, important papers, personal items, clothing, baby supplies, pet supplies, and cash.

The barrier islands are included in Red Zone evacuations. When islands are evacuated, Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well. (No helicopters are available during the storm.)

At 2:15 p.m. today, Charlotte County has scheduled a news conference with Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller to discuss county preparations for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton.

The news conference will be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty.

Other notes: