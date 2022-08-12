Tricky stairs and new 18th Street house mulled over by Historic Preservation Board

August 12, 2022

By Sheila Evans

The first project to come before the Board was the replacement of an outside stairway at 225 Banyan Street. The stairway is on the south side of the house and is referred to as a “double-winder,” which means it has stairs to the right and left of the centerpoint. This is a short stairway, only four steps on each side. The owner wants to replace it with a single stairway directly in front of the doorway.