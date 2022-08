GICIA announces new Bike Path projects

August 12, 2022

By Guest Columnist

If you have been on the Bike Path recently, you may have noticed that compost has been added where washouts have created areas where there is a steep edge. This week a sod company will be on-site to add sod to these areas. This will create a smoother transition along the path. The completion of this project will be pleasing to the eye and create a more enjoyable experience for path users.