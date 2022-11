Three national mentions in just one week? Awwww, we’re blushing

November 18, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Getting Google alerts is a good thing sometimes, because you can see what other people are saying about you. Take this week, for instance, when our island made not one, but three national magazines. The first was in Moneyinc, a periodical for those into finance and real estate, talking about how we are, once again, […]