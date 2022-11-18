OBITUARY: Penny Griggs Doerge

November 18, 2022

By Staff Report

Penelope Griggs Doerge, 16, daughter of Chad and Kate Doerge, sister of Henry and Frankie, died at home in Glen Cove, N.Y. surrounded by family and friends on November 10th, 2022. Penny lived a life full of purpose, passion and joy. She was a talented artist, fashionista, world traveler, social media influencer and the founder of “Glam Camp,” a summer program for young girls.

She loved TikTokking with friends, paddle boarding with her mom, dancing with her dad, pranking her brothers, and snuggling with her dogs. Penny was a model of grace, positivity and courage.

Diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF1) as an infant, Penny never let this define her or hold her back. She lived her life “Walking on Sunshine,” in the words of her favorite song. From her lifelong friendships at home to Fishers Island, NY and Boca Grande, Penny made an impact everywhere she went by shining her bright light. She was an inspiration and a teacher to people of all ages.

Born in New York City, Penny attended Beginnings Nursery School until moving to Long Island in 2011. She attended The Green Vale School, Pomfret School and, most recently, Portledge School. Penny was honored with the Buckley Award for Effort and Achievement by The Green Vale School upon her graduation in 2021.

Penny is the granddaughter of Carl and Meredith Doerge of Locust Valley, NY and of Frank and Cassie Kernan (deceased) of Bedford, NY, and the niece of Josh and Elizabeth Kernan, Michael and Amanda Kernan, Duke and Lindsey Barnett, and Graham and Chloe Doerge. She was beloved by her 11 cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospital for Special Surgery – Lerner Children’s Pavilion (HSS.edu/pediatric-giving.asp) and Advanced Neurofibromatosis Research – Children’s Tumor Foundation (ctf.org). Penny Doerge June 29, 2006 – November 10, 2022