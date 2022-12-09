Three firefighters, one LEO recently promoted

December 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Congratulations are in order for several local first responders as they have recently been promoted.

To begin, Jeff Knowles will be promoted from Firefighter Paramedic / Shift Supervisor to Lieutenant. According to Fire Chief C.W. Blosser, FF PM Knowles has been instrumental in the department obtaining its Advanced Life Support Certification.



“He administrates our CPR and First Aid program and manages the continuing education of our paramedics and EMTS,” Blosser said.





Lieutenant Peter Kirvin will be promoted to District Chief. Kirvin has served as a Lieutenant for 17 years. During that time, he has been in charge of the building maintenance and repair as well as its contents.

“He has also assisted in training and numerous special programs important to the community,” Blosser said.



Lieutenant Lee Cooper will be promoted to District Chief. Cooper has served as a Lieutenant for 20 years. During that time, he has been in charge of apparatus maintenance, purchasing and replacement. He also assists with training and equipment evaluation and procurement.



In times of emergency, such as we just had with Hurricane Ian, the Boca Grande Fire Protection District calls for mutual aid from other locations in the area. The new District Chief titles will be useful in following a more logical chain of command during those times.



Blosser will continue to serve as the “top” chief.



In other news, Lt. Jeff Corkhill, our local liaison between the Lee County LEOs and our little island, will from hence forth be called Capt. Jeff Corkhill as he was promoted over the summer. He also received a “life achievement” honor for 20 or more years of service. He is pictured with Sheriff Carmine Marceno.