Let there be light (at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse)

December 9, 2022

By Staff Report

On Saturday, Dec. 10 you are invited to share the magic of the season at the Barrier Island Parks Society annual Lighting of the Lighthouse, located at 880 Belcher Rd.

Share the magic of the season at BIPS’ Annual Lighting of the Lighthouse!

On one exciting night, the lighthouse beacon shines into the night sky, surrounded with thousands of beautiful holiday lights, live music and merry cheer!

Join the island for the festivities to support Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and BIPS’ four local barrier island Florida State Parks.

Learn more at BIPS.org.