November 24, 2022

By Staff Report

The streets will be lit, the music will play, the food and drink will flow, and the sales will be prolific at the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk this Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

This annual island event showcases the shops of Boca Grande and is highlighted by a visit from Santa himself.

He will be arriving by fire truck at approximately 6 p.m. and will hold court at the Boca Grande Fire Station, so make sure the kids are ready to relate their Christmas wishes.