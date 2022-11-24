Next week, the lighting of the community tree

November 24, 2022

Submitted by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club

Mother Nature has dealt our island quite a blow, and many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Let us band together to show our resilience. On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., gather with us in front of Hudson’s for a ceremony dating back to 1954.

Please join us in acknowledging Sarah and Will Farish as our honorary tree lighters for their many years of dedication to our community. There will also be messages from island clergy, a live nativity scene performed by students from The Island School and Boca Grande Preschool, musical performances and refreshments.

Please join us for this special community tradition, which is sponsored by Boca Grande Woman’s Club.