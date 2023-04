The word from the wickets

March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The second Annual Gasparilla Mallet Club Tournaments are in the history books, and they were resounding successes, according to Skip Russo, one of the tournament’s directors. At least 24 people took part in each of the two one-day tournaments, one for Golf Croquet on March 14, and one for 6-wicket Croquet on March 21. Some participants played in both tournaments.