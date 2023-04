The ‘Tiny Tarpon Tamer’ has been taken from us

April 20, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Elsie Bracken: 1933 – 2023 The one man who could tame Elsie Bracken, has done so. God took her on April 15, 2023, and probably had no idea what he was getting himself into. One perfect description was given by a friend of hers: “A jalapeno frosted in fondant.” If the word “feisty” belittles her, […]