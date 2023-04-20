Cell tower update

April 20, 2023

By Guest Columnist

The current providers of cellular services have begun the promised activities of sustaining service for Boca Grande. Verizon has filed an initial permit in both Lee and Charlotte Counties for small cellular sites on the north end. Verizon is still attempting to locate another COW (Cell tower On Wheels) to supplement the service-deficient areas. AT&T has responded by relocating their tower to the bike path and increasing its height. Users have reported improved connectivity and services. Also, diesel generators are being replaced with local electric services. AT&T is still trying to locate additional COWs for the service deficient areas on the island.