OBITUARY: Elsie Bracken

April 19, 2023

By Staff Report

Elsie Selden Bracken, 90, died April 15, 2023, peacefully at home in Boca Grande, FL. She was born in North Carolina. She lived in Sarasota and later moved to Boca Grande, in 1978.

She was famous for her prowess fishing for tarpon catching record numbers with pictures of fish that were bigger than she was. She once served as the leader of the Sarasota Tarpon Tournament, fished in many of Boca Grande World’s Richest tournaments and the first Ladies’ Day tournament. She was known as the “Tiny Tarpon Tamer.”

She was a strong advocate for the environment, nature, and all wildlife. She served as a board member on the Barrier Island Parks Society and the Gasparilla Island Conservation Association.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Mathis, brother Karl Selden and several nieces and a nephew. She had many dear friends on the Island she loved. Special devoted friend and caregiver, Eva Hurt, helped with her final journey.

Elsie’s ashes will be scattered in the Gulf along with her beloved three dogs.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.