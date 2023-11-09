Thanksgiving date still good for tower carrier installation

November 9, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

According to members of the Boca Grande Cell Phone Tower Committee, everything appears to be on track for complete carrier installation on the new tower by Thanksgiving.

“We had a call yesterday with Verizon and today with Vertical Bridge,” said Committee Member Steve Raville. “Everyone maintains that the schedule is still on track to have AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile installed on the tower by Thanksgiving. As is usually the case, there may be some minor delays but, so far, we seem to be on track. “