Boca Grande Fire Department: Meet the rest of the fleet

July 17, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

The second newest addition to the BGFD fleet, after the new Silver King (see story here) is the 3,000-gallon tanker shown above. This was purchased by the department to supplement fire hydrants, especially during emergencies such as hurricanes. At bottom left is the Black Tip ladder truck. On the right corner is the Hammerhead ladder […]