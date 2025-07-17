History: Service and civic clubs often come the rescue
July 17, 2025
By Guest Columnist
What happened to Kiwanis on island? BY JAMES J. BLAHA, DIRECTORBOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER The Boca Grande Woman’s Club has been recognized for its many charitable and community-based contributions since its founding in 1948. Scholarships, monetary grants to non-profit organizations, community commemorations and celebrations are just a few of the many functions and activities of […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.