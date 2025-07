July 17, 2025

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Inn earned a World’s Best Award from Travel + Leisure. It had not made the list since 2021. It had a reader score of 95.1, as the year’s favorite Florida resort. It scored above the Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the Waldorf-Astoria in Orlando, among others. It read: “Family-owned by a select few since […]