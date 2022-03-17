Stop by Whidden’s and see the marina in a whole new light

March 17, 2022

By Staff Report

This Saturday, March 19, The Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum is proud to introduce a mix of old and new together, as they honor the Whidden sisters’ legacy. The program will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the marina.

According to family member and board member Kacy Cheske, the board of directos has changed and they have hit the ground running.

“As a board, we have been making a lot of positive changes,” she said. “We wanted to have an event to share the Museum with the community (new and existing).

American Troubador Bill Schusticwill ber singing and telling folktales, local artists with art for sale, food samples from the Whidden’s Food Truck, Museum tours, and raffles. The flower shop will also be open.

“Although Sam Whidden built the Red Gill Fish House (now GIMM) and, later Whidden’s Marina, for this event, we are honoring his daughters- the Whidden Sisters (the now late Isabelle Joiner and Barbara Chatham)” Cheske said..”They were relentless in preserving their father’s accomplishments and dreams. They continued his life’s work after his passing. A small portion of the Whidden Sisters’ Legacy is the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum, and of course the attached Whidden’s Marina.”

Cheske said they will be hosting this event, as well as many others this year. This includes Howl at the Moon and Ladies’ Night Out Howl at the Moon. In the fall they will be bringing back the Whidden’s Back Bay Tournament as well.

In the last two years there has been continuous upkeep to the dock surrounding the GIMM and Whiddens, most recently was renovations to the Whidden’s bathroom that will be available to Whidden’s and GIMM patrons.

If you have any questions about the event, you can call 964-2878.