Boca Grande Health Clinic 75th anniversary street party scheduled

,
March 17, 2022
By Boca Grande Health Clinic
The theme of Boca Grande Health Clinic’s 75th anniversary year – “Healthy Together” – celebrates the people who helped build and support the Clinic through the years and the caregivers and donors who sustain it today. “Over the years, we have proven that there are no problems that cannot be overcome when we work together,” said Mark Driscoll, Clinic CEO. “Our history is one marked by triumph over adversity, perseverance in the face of challenges both big and small, and most of all, an unyielding commitment to community.”

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition

© Copyright 2021-2026 Boca Beacon. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing