Boca Grande Health Clinic 75th anniversary street party scheduled

The theme of Boca Grande Health Clinic’s 75th anniversary year – “Healthy Together” – celebrates the people who helped build and support the Clinic through the years and the caregivers and donors who sustain it today. “Over the years, we have proven that there are no problems that cannot be overcome when we work together,” said Mark Driscoll, Clinic CEO. “Our history is one marked by triumph over adversity, perseverance in the face of challenges both big and small, and most of all, an unyielding commitment to community
.”