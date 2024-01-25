St. Andrew’s Dedicates Memorial Wall
January 25, 2024
By Staff Report
At its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 21, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church rededicated their Memorial Garden. The original memorial garden dates from 1994, when the church created a Memorial Garden Committee. When the church was renovated and expanded in 2009, the garden was left undone. The new garden renovation includes a new wall of remembrance, […]
