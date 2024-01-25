St. Andrew’s Dedicates Memorial Wall

January 25, 2024

By Staff Report

At its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 21, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church rededicated their Memorial Garden. The original memorial garden dates from 1994, when the church created a Memorial Garden Committee. When the church was renovated and expanded in 2009, the garden was left undone. The new garden renovation includes a new wall of remembrance, […]