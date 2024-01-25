Doro Bush Koch speaks on gratitude and meditation at St. Andrews

January 25, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch spoke at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Thursday, Jan. 18. about mindfulness and gratitude. “It’s something that has made my life demonstrably better,” said Koch, the sister of one president and the daughter of another. “Every day I get more and more convinced of its importance for all of us.” Koch’s talk […]