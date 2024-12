Smiles abound as more spots open

December 6, 2024

By Staff Report

Fugate’s Patio Shop is open on weekends. Aqua Boutique was open for the holiday weekend, and to the delight of shoppers will have regular hours beginning Dec. 12. The Inn Bakery opened this week in their new location at 411 Park Ave. Bakery hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Temp opened this week […]