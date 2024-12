Get a fix on ditches, blocked drains with a county Request for Action

December 5, 2024

By Staff Report

Got a problem with a ditch, swale or blocked drain? Or know of a road with drainage issues? First, to find out if your road is maintained by Lee County DOT, visit leegis.leegov.com/RoadLookup/. If the road is not maintained by Lee County, find your municipal contact by visiting leegov.com/dcd/flood. If the road is shown as privately […]