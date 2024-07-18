Sheriff’s Deputy Garber wins cheers for quieting noisy party boat

July 18, 2024

By Staff Report

A Lee County Sheriff deputy shut down a noisy party boat anchored off the Gasparilla Island State Park beaches over the Fourth of July weekend. The boat was offshore, but it was so loud it ruined the peace for the dozens gathered on the beach. It was also in violation of county ordinances.

It is unclear who called, but when Deputy Nick Garber arrived, the dozens of gathered families on the beach began cheering and clapping in appreciation. The volume and the music selection were not conducive to a quiet afternoon at the beach.

“There is a noise ordinance,” said Lt. Mike Sawicki, who oversees Lee County Sheriff operations in Boca Grande. He said that often the noisemakers are unaware of what a disturbance they are causing.

“I don’t think those people were looking to cause a problem,” said Sawicki.

However, if music gets to the level of “I can’t hear myself” Sawicki said that the families pack up and leave.

Boats have a right to be anchored off a beach because they are in state waters, but Lee County laws, including noise ordinances still apply. Enforcing the sound ordinances does not even require a decibel counter, Sawicki said.

If there are problem visitors on the beach, including alcohol, drugs or noise, or glass bottles, or one of many other offences, anyone can and should call the non-emergency Lee County Sheriff’s Office number at (239) 477-1000.

In this day and age, often residents are afraid to confront strangers on a beach. Sawicki said that they have not had trouble asking folks to quiet down.

“We haven’t had people give us a bunch of trouble,” said Sawicki. “They just don’t perceive that noise as being bothersome.”

Problems? Call Lee Dispatch

For island residents who need response from the sheriff’s office in Lee County, there are two avenues. If there is an emergency, call 911. However, for other non-emergency items or infractions, call the main dispatch number at (239) 477-1000. The dispatch and the 911 go to the same room, they are just different calls.

There is no longer a local office number for the Sheriff’s Department at the Community Center. Be patient as the dispatcher takes down information; there is a detailed process the dispatcher needs to go through to ensure that the information gets recorded properly.