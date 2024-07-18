Skip to main content

Oliver Carr rebrands development and property companies into CarrAmerica

,
July 18, 2024
By Staff Report
In a move to honor its legacy and mark a new chapter in its storied history, Carr Companies has announced that it is rebranding to CarrAmerica.  “As we transition to CarrAmerica, we are more committed than ever to building the communities of tomorrow,” said Austin Flajser, president and chief executive officer of CarrAmerica. “Our new […]

