Oliver Carr rebrands development and property companies into CarrAmerica

July 18, 2024

By Staff Report

In a move to honor its legacy and mark a new chapter in its storied history, Carr Companies has announced that it is rebranding to CarrAmerica. “As we transition to CarrAmerica, we are more committed than ever to building the communities of tomorrow,” said Austin Flajser, president and chief executive officer of CarrAmerica. “Our new […]