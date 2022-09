Set a time to seek the spirits with BIPS

September 23, 2022

By Staff Report

The past will live again this Halloween as the Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS) scares up stories from Boca Grande’s history for its premier Haunted History Tour. The tour will be offered twice, both on Sunday, Oct. 30, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. Each will run about one hour and […]