As the Bike Path becomes more bare, more questions come with it

September 23, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Besides new plants, the project includes what is called “structural pruning” of already established trees. This kind of pruning focuses on improving the architecture of the branches within the crown of the tree. Most trees grow stronger without branches at different levels. These lower branches tend to cause problems, using nutrients and presenting problems for the overall health of the tree. Structural pruning not only protects the tree, but also protects people and property from weaker limbs falling or otherwise being a nuisance. Bartlett Tree has headed this part of the project.