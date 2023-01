January 26, 2023

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m., the Johann Fust Library Foundation will host its 2023 Annual Benefit, featuring best-selling author Scott Turow, presenting his newest novel “Suspect” in the auditorium of the Boca Grande Community Center. The Foundation wishes to thank its many sponsors of the benefit and now announces that General Admission tickets […]