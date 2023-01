Boca Grande Historical Society announces season schedule of events

January 26, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The history of Gasparilla Island is rich, which is why new events scheduled by the Boca Grande Historical Society are always eagerly anticipated. To begin, History Bytes will be held every Wednesday in February at 11 a.m. in the Johann Fust Library Loggia. “Final Rest,” the first program, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, will be presented […]