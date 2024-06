Roby Harrington 1929-2024

June 13, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Roby Harrington III died peacefully at his home in Manchester, VT on May 31 surrounded by family and friends, he was 95. Retired Chairman of the Y&R Group, Roby is survived by his children Roby IV, Scott, Todd, and Sue, ten grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years […]