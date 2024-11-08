Rehab causes lane closures on Coral Creek Bridge

November 8, 2024

By Staff Report

PLACIDA – Intermittent lane closures will occur on County Road 775 over Coral Creek Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Dec. 6, these lane closures are required to rehabilitate the bridge deck.

Advance warning signs, flaggers, and temporary traffic signals will be onsite to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project area and are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and exercise caution when traveling near construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.