Ceremony for new members of Lee Commission

November 8, 2024
By Staff Report

An Inauguration ceremony for three members elected to the Lee Board of County Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m., in the Commission Chambers of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., Fort Myers. A reception will follow at 9 a.m., and the regularly scheduled board meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Taking the Oath of Office on Nov. 19 will be:

  • District 1 Commissioner Kevin Ruane, who currently serves as Board vice chairman and has served since 2020.
  • District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka, who was elected to the seat this year.
  • District 5 Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who currently serves as Board chairman and has served since 2022.