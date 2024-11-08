Placida Bunk House on Charlotte County agenda Tuesday

November 8, 2024

By Garland Pollard

On Nov 12., the future of the old Placida Bunk House will be on the discussion for Charlotte County’s Commissioners.

The final report was received for the 2024 update of the preservation plan for the Placida Bunk House at the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail. The report includes an updated preservation plan, restoration and preservation drawings, and Rough Order of Magnitude.

Plans by architect C. Alan Anderson will be presented, along with possible costs and figures.



The 2024 update to the preservation plan for the Placida Bunk House in Charlotte County, Florida, builds on previous work from 2017 and 2008, documenting the structure’s historical significance and physical state. Originally constructed for railroad workers of the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad, the bunk house holds cultural and architectural value, representing early Florida vernacular architecture and the area’s railroad heritage.

Character-defining features include its rectangular plan, gabled roof, and historic use of durable local materials like yellow heart pine. Over time, the bunk house also served various roles, including as a family residence, post office, and meeting house, further enriching its historical importance.

The 2024 report assesses the existing conditions of the bunk house, noting significant structural deterioration and issues like bee infestations, iguana occupancy, and extensive wear on the roof, windows, and siding. The interior remains in poor condition, with debris, weakened flooring, and remnants of mid-century modifications, including partitions and gypsum wallboard, added when the building was adapted as a residence. Although some temporary stabilization was performed in 2012, ongoing maintenance and more substantial repairs are essential to prevent further degradation.

The meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. is in Commission Chambers, Room 119, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.

