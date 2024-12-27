Push a pole, watch the birds, grasp opportunity in 2025

December 27, 2024

By VAN HUBBARD

We celebrate the birth of Christ, Christmas and welcome a New Year.

2024 was tough on most of us and I’m looking forward to 2025. While times have been challenging, we live in a very special place. Recent events have us climbing uphill, but we can still enjoy our piece of paradise and go fishing. Christmas is a great opportunity to make time for family gatherings. Be thankful for your family and friends and find time to enjoy them, as some are not as fortunate.

Gifts are nice but hugs join our souls together. Enjoy sharing time exploring our waterways. It allows us to unwind and slow down to hear each other. Fishing poles can add entertainment, but time together away from the hustle is what’s important. If you want to be a better person and fisherman, just stop thinking and open your mind to become aware of each other and your surroundings. Engage your senses, begin to blend into your environment.

Observe the birds; they are much easier to observe than fish under water. As we watch the above-surface activity, notice any ripples or surface anomalies. Wakes from fish moving beneath the surface create waves, size dictates larger features. If you’re casing at this, lead it significantly. If you attempt to chase wakes, fish just move faster. Sit still and allow the animals to settle, birds or fish. The fish eat the same critters those birds are chasing. Patience lets us enjoy the scenery while we pursue the fish and catch more.

Discussing our observations helps us to connect with each other and the animals around us. Try going old school, using a push pole to carefully explore the calm grass flats. This is the stealth approach required to learn in the backcountry. It’s amazing how well this works.

Most of our fish stocks are looking the best they have been in years. 2025 could be our best action in decades. Red tides are lurking nearby but so far are not killing fish. The discharges by Army Corp of Lake Okeechobee into our rivers could feed these blooms. If you can escape, go fishing, grasp the opportunity. Most guides have openings. Just watch the weather and take advantage of fair days.

The First of the year, lane snapper and red grouper open back up. Gags and red snapper will be closed, however. Always consult your fish rules app for the latest information. Nearshore fishing provides several dinner prospects. Sheepshead, snapper, flounder, and red mouths are good eating and available now. Light spinning rigs and shrimp or cut bait produce results. Keep terminal gear to a minimum. Fish have eyes. Be patient and slow everything down. Waters are cooler now, and fish are cold blooded. Any hard bottom holds fish as pressure has been light since the storms. Enjoy the warmer south winds prior to the cold fronts.

If it’s windy, choose a protected inside location. Stay comfortable and safe. Gulf waters can be rough and dangerous if you get caught by sudden wind events. Cold fronts can sweep in and surprise you. Be sure you don’t scare your guests, don’t keep children out too long. If they enjoy the adventure they will want to do it again.

Let’s go fishin’ soon.

Capt. Van Hubbard is a columnist for the Beacon.